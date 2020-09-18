Off-duty officer shot dead metres from his children

Cape Town - Off-duty police officer Thabile Mapoma was killed in a hail of bullets metres from his four children as they prepared for school yesterday morning.

The 43-year-old officer was shot and killed in his yard in Cula Street, Khayelitsha.

According to Mapoma’s uncle, Similo Ntywele, Mapoma had just parked after dropping off his wife.

“Thabile’s four children were getting ready in the house and heard gunshots go off. The gunmen approached him and shot through the car window, hitting his head and upper body,” Ntywele said.

Sergeant Thabile Mapoma was shot dead in his driveway after dropping his wife off at work. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency

Mapoma was stationed as a sergeant at the Harare police station in Khayelitsha and had been a policeman for 19 years.