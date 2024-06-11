Off-duty police officer attacked in Delft fighting for his life

An off-duty police officer is fighting for his life in hospital after he was hit by a hail of bullets in Delft at the weekend. The 35-year-old constable stationed at Parow police station suffered serious wounds in the neck and back on Sunday in Symphony Way, Leiden.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said that Delft police have registered an attempted murder case. “Police members attended the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. “The suspect(s) fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation,” said Twigg.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) Western Cape secretary Xolile Marimani said they learnt of the news with heavy hearts. “The police officer is currently fighting for his life after being shot in the neck, arm and in the back. We are disturbed by yet another police attack and we stand firm that any shooting of a police officer must be treated with serious response by the entire justice system. We also appeal to our members to be vigilant at all times because it seems that criminals are on the hunt for police officers,” he said. South African Policing Union (Sapu) spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said that there should be a joint effort made by all role-players to see that police killings are addressed.

“We hope that the seventh administration will heed Sapu’s call to declare police killings as treason,” he said. South African Police and Allied Workers Union (Sapawu) chairperson Bonga Makuliwe suggested that the Constitution be amended as it needed to be more oppressive to criminals. “Off-duty police officers are not immune to criminals in a country that has a high rate of crime. The South African government needs to increase its budget to fight crime, and all other stakeholders need to come together in fighting this pandemic.

“SAPS also needs to adjust the salaries of police members so that they can be able to buy houses in better places than staying in the same location with criminals,” said Makuliwe. Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said he was deeply worried to see the continued attack on police officers. “I wish the constable a speedy recovery. Criminals have consistently shown that they have no regard for those who are tasked to serve and protect the citizens of our country. I maintain that an attack on any law enforcement officer is an attack on the state. Those guilty of these crimes should be treated accordingly,” said Allen.