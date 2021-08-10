Off-duty police officer shoots alleged hijackers

Cape Town - An off-duty police officer shot and killed two of four alleged car-jackers during a shoot-out in Philippi at the weekend. The police officer, who was wounded in the incident, was travelling with his family on Saturday in Bristol Road, Browns Farm when they came under fire at about 1.30pm.

Police spokesperson André Traut said the circumstances leading to the incident are being investigated. The officer was approached by four armed suspects who attempted to hijack his vehicle. “Shots were exchanged and in the process the police officer was wounded and two of the suspects sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The other two managed to escape,” he said.

According to Browns Farm community leader Nontsikelelo Feni, carjacking in the area is a daily occurrence. “The area is plagued with murders and hijackings. As residents, we are also scared to drive our cars. These crimes are committed by youngsters because even in this case I was informed that the two who were shot and died are teenagers between the ages of 17 and 18. “The car was apparently stationary, waiting for other cars to pass, when the suspects approached it with a gun and stones.

“The cop managed to shoot two and another suspect who ran away was wounded after being hit in the thigh. The problem is that people are scared to pinpoint suspects (for) safety reasons,” said Feni. She said residents were affected by the high crime in the area. As a result, most e-hailing drivers were not taking requests from Browns Farm as many of them had been robbed and hijacked and some killed. Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) spokesperson Richard Mamabolo condemned the incident.