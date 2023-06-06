Off the rails: Prasa board and chairperson Ramatlakane dismissed

Cape Town - Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has discharged Leonard Ramatlakane as Passenger Rail Agency of SA’s (Prasa) board member and chairperson, for misuse of one of its properties in Cape Town. The transport ministry made the announcement on Tuesday, following reports that Chikunga dismissed Ramatlakane on May 30.

The 70-year-old faced serious allegations including misconduct and misuse of Prasa owned property after he occupied a house in Newlands, built for when executives travelled to Cape Town. Ramatlakane allegedly moved in December, for less than the market-related rental, while his own house was being renovated. Transport spokesperson, Collen Msibi, said the decision against Ramatlakane followed an investigation by the entity on the “misuse of one of its properties in Cape Town by the chairperson without due and proper processes being followed”.

Msibi said the ministry was committed to clean administration and governance across its entities. Chikunga said despite the dismissal, Ramatlakane’s leadership and work that led to the recovery of 13 rail lines as part of its Rail Recovery Programme was appreciated. "This exceeded the target of ten rail lines that were initially earmarked by Prasa for recovery. It is under his watch that Prasa was able to restore a sizable number of Prasa rail services in various metros in the country which has ensured that Prasa rail reclaims its status as a mass mover of commuters in the Republic,” said Chikunga.

Meanwhile the Director-General of the Department of Public Enterprises, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, has been dismissed following an inquiry into a complaint lodged against him with the Public Service Commission, following allegations of violating his employment contract. “A due process was undertaken in which all the allegations were put to Mr Tlhakudi, who was represented in the inquiry. Having considered all the evidence presented, the chairperson of the disciplinary, Advocate Ramawele SC, found that Mr Tlhakudi breached his contract and made sanctions of dismissal. “Minister Lamola has given effect to the sanction and has thus issued Mr Tlhakudi with a dismissal letter dated 2 June 2023, in terms of section 16B of the Public Services Act, 1994,” the Department of Justice and Correctional Services said.