Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC) Board expressed concern over cholera outbreak

Cape Town - The Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC) Board has expressed concern that the cholera outbreak has placed strain on the health system and its resources. While the board has acknowledged this, it has urged that the provision of quality health remained of the highest standard.

Three provinces in South Africa, Free State, Mpumalanga and Gauteng, have recorded cholera cases. As of Sunday, the disease had claimed 25 lives – one in the Free State, one last Tuesday in Mpumalanga, and the rest in Hammanskraal, Tshwane, which has been identified as the hot spot. OHSC spokesperson Ricardo Mahlakanya said the board was concerned, especially with the spike in deaths at some of the health establishments.

“We are urging the national and provincial Health Departments to put measures in place across all health-care establishments to contain the outbreak and further spread of the disease. “Whilst the OHSC acknowledges the enormous strain put by the outbreak of cholera on the health system, and its resources, it is expected that the provision of quality health remains of the highest standard. “The entity wishes to send its deepest condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones due to the disease,” said Mahlakanya.

According to the Health Department, cholera is a diarrhoeal disease caused by the vibrio cholera bacteria. The symptoms include sudden diarrhoea, which is painless, watery diarrhoea (rice stool), nausea and vomiting. In children it presents as a fever, while some individuals do not fall ill.