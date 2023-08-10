Office of Philippi councillor looted and wrecked amid taxi strike mayhem sweeping area

The office of an ANC ward councillor was among numerous facilities that were ransacked and looted during violence associated with the taxi strike in Philippi this week.

This is as the City of Cape Town reported that community facilities had to be shut due to the volatility of the situation in some areas. Ward 34 councillor, Melikhaya Gadeni, said his office was among the facilities that were hit by looters on Tuesday. Furniture, neighbourhood watch and sports equipment were among items stolen from his office.

“As the ward councillor I am extremely gutted and disappointed that genuine taxi industry concerns have been hijacked by criminal elements that opted to destroy a facility which serves the community. The closure of the office of the councillor will be deeply felt, as it will force people to certify their documents at Nyanga police station at a cost for some. “Proof of addresses will have to be obtained at neighbouring councillors’ offices, not to mention the difficulty the community will face in submitting their service requests,” he said. Gadeni said the community library was also hit, with the criminals making away with seven computers, printers and other important items.

“The extensive damage at the Browns Farm Library, swimming pool, community hall, and the councillor’s office could amount to millions of rand to fix,” he said. Meanwhile, City mayco member for community services and health, Patricia van der Ross, said at least eight clinics were systematically forced to shut their doors, in some instances after threats to staff. “Law enforcement services had to be called in to assist with evacuating staff at the Blue Downs and Mfuleni clinics. Looters broke into the Brown’s Farm Library in Philippi and proceeded to steal computer equipment and appliances. We are also awaiting confirmation on the extent of damages to our youth clinic in Site C, Khayelitsha, with reports of the facility being vandalised overnight,” she said.