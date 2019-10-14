Officer in police BMW arrested for alleged drunk driving after high-speed chase









Photo: Matthew Jordaan/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Nearly three-quarters of the 243 arrests made by the Cape Town Traffic Service and Metro Police officers recently were for driving under the influence. The Traffic Service arrested 133 suspects, impounded 128 vehicles and issued 3 851 fines during special operations in the last 10 days. During a joint operation over two weekends along the Atlantic Seaboard during the matric valedictory celebrations, officers arrested 19 suspects for driving under the influence of alcohol, one for attempted burglary and one for riotous behaviour,, the City said on Monday. Officers also seized 247 litres of alcohol and issued 1 053 fines for various offences. During operations focusing on the public transport sector, officers impounded 105 minibus taxis and 23 sedan taxis and issued 1 654 fines.

They also arrested 25 suspects for outstanding warrants, one for driving under the influence and another for resisting arrest.

General enforcement operations in other locations around the metropole yielded 85 arrests – 80 of them for driving under the influence of alcohol.

One of those arrested was a police officer who took officers attached to the Ghost Squad on a wild chase through Khayelitsha into Eerste River at about 5.20am on Sunday.

The officers were on route to an operation in Kraaifontein when they spotted a white BMW swerving across Spine Road, the City said.

They gave chase, but as the officers tried to approach the driver at a red traffic light, he sped off again, resulting in a high-speed chase that nearly resulted in him colliding with oncoming vehicles.

The driver eventually lost control and hit a curb in Eerste River. He was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless and negligent driving and was found in possession of a firearm.

Officers checked his wallet and found his police appointment card. It later also emerged that the vehicle belonged to the SAPS.

The City’s Metro Police Department arrested a further 78 motorists for driving under the influence. One of those taken into custody will face additional charges of culpable homicide, failing to report an accident and leaving an accident scene.

"It has been a shocking weekend on our roads, with numerous fatal collisions. While the cause of these incidents remains a focus of investigation, alcohol was found to be a factor in some of the cases," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

"We speak weekly of the dangers associated with drunk driving but our pleas continue to be ignored by many motorists, if the drunk driving statistics are anything to go by.

"And now, the selfish actions of a few have resulted in tragedy for innocent road users. Relying on motorists to self-regulate is not working; the criminal justice system isn’t as effective as it could be; and so we need to change direction.

"This is why the City is proposing impounding vehicles for offences like drunk driving and reckless and negligent driving in the amendment to the Traffic By-law."

Elsewhere, the Metro Police Department arrested 32 suspects for various crimes including the illegal possession of drugs, assault, theft, riotous behaviour, robbery, resisting arrest and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The K9 unit also recovered drugs in numerous locations.

Last Monday, K9 Zeke sniffed out 16 bankies of dagga, 12 dagga stoppe,and more than 50 mandrax tablets in Parow, Macassar and Kraaifontein. The drugs were booked in as abandoned at the local police stations.

The dogs were at it again in Parow and Manenberg the following day, finding 50 dagga stoppe, 61 bankies of dagga and a packet of tik, which were also handed over to SAPS.

On Wednesday, K9 Spartan helped uncover a black bag containing 11 packages of dagga and 50 dagga stoppe at a house in Elsies River, resulting in the arrest of a 34-year-old suspect; and later, K9 Savage sniffed out a bag of dagga in a vehicle in Macassar, resulting in the arrest of two suspects aged 29 and 36.

Cape Times