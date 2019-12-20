Lundi Mayoyo, 31, from Kraaifontein, lodged a complaint with Muizenberg police on Wednesday, alleging four law enforcement officers assaulted him without cause.
Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said: “A case of assault with intent to cause grievously body harm has been registered for investigation.
"The circumstances surrounding this matter are being investigated. No arrests have been made so far.
"This office cannot divulge more details on the incident as that would hinder the investigation.”