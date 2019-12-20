Officers probed over alleged assault of Muizenberg beachgoer 'for no reason'









Muizenberg beach File picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Police are investigating a complaint by a beachgoer of alleged assault by City law enforcement officers on Reconciliation Day. Lundi Mayoyo, 31, from Kraaifontein, lodged a complaint with Muizenberg police on Wednesday, alleging four law enforcement officers assaulted him without cause. Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said: “A case of assault with intent to cause grievously body harm has been registered for investigation. "The circumstances surrounding this matter are being investigated. No arrests have been made so far. "This office cannot divulge more details on the incident as that would hinder the investigation.”

Mayoyo said he and his friends were near the beach, waiting for transport home, when the officers approached them and took him to their offices without providing any reason.

“Before I knew what was happening, they grabbed me and said I must go with them. They hit and slapped me on my back, took my phone and cap, and when I asked them to give me back my things, they shoved me against the wall and pepper-sprayed me.

"They only stopped when a female officer came in and she helped me wash my face,” he said.

Mayoyo said the officer did not want to provide her colleagues’ names when he asked her, and attempts to lodge a complaint with a senior law enforcement officer also failed.

He said a law enforcement official, a Mr Mkwasi, would not take his complaint but, at the same time, told him to lodge one.

The officers did not return his property, Mayoyo said

City safety and security executive director Richard Bosman confirmed that the matter had been lodged with police for investigation.

“The safety and security directorate will not tolerate any misconduct on the part of staff members, and should it be found that there are grounds for acting against any of our staff, we will not hesitate to do so.

“The resident can lay a formal complaint to my office for investigation through email at [email protected],” he said.

Cape Times