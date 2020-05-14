Officers without appointment cards issuing ‘illegal’ dumping fines in Cape Town

Cape Town – City law enforcement officers in the solid waste department claim they have been illegally handing out fines for dumping and littering, as the City failed to issue them with appointment cards. Some officers said they had been waiting for appointment cards since 2018, with others signing for them as recently as Tuesday. The officers spoke to the Cape Times on condition that they remain anonymous, and said without the appointment cards they were essentially “impersonating an officer”. “The appointment card is your power and form of identification as an officer. It says under what act you are appointed, and what powers you have. I have been waiting for mine since 2018 and the highest fine I gave was for R5000 - the maximum fine for illegal dumping,” he said. He said he was concerned that those he fined might find out and take the matter to court.

“It will be a civil case and in that case I will refer them to my superiors as they gave me the orders to give fines. The City should be liable for that.

"If I issue a fine for dumping, for example, and you ask me to show you my appointment card and I can’t, then you don’t have to give me any details; we are basically handing out fines illegally.”

He said they were posted in areas where people didn’t ask questions and just “took the fines and paid them”.

“People don’t question us when we work in townships and areas like Mitchells Plain and Delft. They don’t want to be arrested. They usually just take the fine and say they will pay it, because they are scared to go to court and get a record.

"In areas like Plumstead, Camps Bay and so on, people will ask for appointment cards, but we are hardly ever stationed there.”

Another officer said he lost his appointment card while on duty and reported it to his superior, but he had not received a replacement.

“I have no appointment card, but I have been operating since I lost it in 2018 until now. I try to write as few fines as possible, because I fear it might come back to bite me.”

He said the fines were for illegal dumping, littering and burning of rubbish.

“If I issue a fine, then the person can lay a charge against me in my personal capacity for not having the appointment card. If I have an appointment card it is a different story because I have something backing me up if someone asks for it.”

Action group STOP CoCT founder Sandra Dickson said: “The public is being misled. They are stopped by so-called law enforcement officers who cannot be identified. The City is exposing their employees to unnecessary abuse from the public.”

She said officers could easily be opening themselves up to being assaulted by members of the public should they not be able to produce the appointment cards.

“The City is also opening itself up to litigation because some clever person can take them to court and nullify all these things, then it ends up being fruitless expenditure because they are spending on illegal things.”

Mayco member for waste and water Xanthea Limberg disputed the claims, saying: “Staff do have appointment cards. An amendment was made to their powers which resulted in new cards being issued.”

She said once issued, fines were sent to court for a final outcome. Officers had continued to work during the lockdown, she added.

“Waste management has been identified as an essential service. Illegal dumping remains a challenge city-wide, and broader communities suffered the consequences of unchecked dumping.”

