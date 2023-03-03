Official’s murder: City to boost security amid construction extortion

Cape Town - The getaway vehicle that was used in the murder of City Environmental Affairs official, Wendy Kloppers at a housing construction site in Delft, has been caught on CCTV footage. Kloppers, from Kuils River, was shot and killed on February 16, while sitting in her car with a colleague.

This, as extortion gangs and construction mafia, have been causing terror across several of the City’s housing developments. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, leaving her dead and her colleague wounded. Police spokesperson, André Traut, said the murder was still under investigation, and “arrests are yet to be made.”

The incident came a few days after the City put up a R5 000 reward in response to incidents where housing contractors were shot. The Delft site has since also been petrol bombed. In the same area in February, three officials were robbed while implementing a project, and a stakeholder relations employee’s vehicle was set on fire.

The reward has now been bumped up to R1 million for information that could lead to the successful prosecution of those responsible for the murder and other incidents. Mayco member Malusi Booi said during a press conference at the Civic Centre on Thursday, that a private donor had approached him with a generous offer to help ramp up the reward. “Huge sums of money are being invested in this. I can disclose that there is some intelligence being followed up and footage that captured the vehicle the suspects used, so we are hoping it will lead to an arrest soon.

There is fear not just among contractors but also the community of this housing project and the Beacon Valley in Mitchell’s Plain project has been halted due to criminal activities affecting more than 5000 beneficiaries.” Slain Wendy Kloppers was shot and killed while sitting in her car with a colleague Last year the City had to cancel two civil contracts worth R140m in Beacon Valley. Booi said there was a contract they hoped to have for Beacon Valley before June, for which advertising had started.

“The individuals camouflage themselves and pretend to be project and steering committee members. Others come into business forums seeking construction opportunities. We are working closely with the police and are urging that communities also work with us. Information can be shared anonymously,” he said. Delft CPF spokesperson Charles George said: “The fear is that innocent people from the community might also be caught by stray bullets. It is best to temporarily close the site. Measures must be placed so that there is no other life lost while the site is still closed.”