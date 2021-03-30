OK Foods manager appears in court for alleged pen stabbing

THE manager of a major food retailer in Porterville is expected back in court next month after he allegedly stabbed one of his staffers with a pen.

It has been alleged that it was not the first time the man had assaulted an employee, with the Good Party on the West Coast saying he “is known to have a bad labour relations record”.

Good Party member Sammy Claasen said the OK Foods store manager stabbed the worker in the back after employees confronted him over his alleged ill-treatment of staffers.

On Sunday they marched to the store to “put an end to his bullying”.

“Good condemns the owner/manager of OK Foods for his violent assault and attack on one of his workers at the local OK Foods store in Porterville. The worker was left traumatised, confused, humiliated and injured, with stab wounds on his back caused by the alleged attack of the owner/manager.