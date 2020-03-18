Old-age homes suspend visits to protect residents from coronavirus

Cape Town – Some old-age homes have suspended visits, while plans are afoot for all to do so. This is to avoid the spread of Covid-19 among the vulnerable. Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez’s spokesperson, Joshua Chigome, said restricting visits was among several suggestions on contingency plans received by the department’s funded NGO partners. “We are also communicating with old-age homes that are also not necessarily funded by our department. The main plan is to stop visits to old-age homes for a period of 30 days. "The homes will also double up on their hygiene/disinfection routines per day to ensure safety and health of residents. Hygiene and hand sanitation guidelines as per the WHO guidelines have been communicated to homes,” said Chigome.

He said they would send circulars to homes to advise them to halt visitations.

“We are working closely with the board of directors of all old-age homes to ensure that staff are trained and policies are implemented.

"As the Department of Social Development, we will continue to provide support to residential facilities in terms of implementing their infectious disease policy and disaster management plans.”

Some old-age homes have already restricted visits, and others have already put the measures in place.

A nurse at Zonnebloem ACVV old-age home, Susalla van Zyl, said they had been educating residents about the virus and its symptoms.

“We gave them the symptoms for flu, allergies and the coronavirus, and told them to report if they feel anything. We also have sanitisers for visitors, and we are putting a strict quarantine on visitors.

"We encourage them to call and not visit and we are opening our phone to be available to residents that don’t have cellphones.”

Van Zyl said their residents were between 63 and 97 years old.

Manager of the Ikhaya Loxolo in Khayelitsha, Noko Matiwane, said they had also been educating residents, and as of yesterday told families and residents that no visitors would be allowed.

“We have put additional soap and water stations out and told our residents about the importance of washing their hands. We have a place where we will isolate anyone that may show symptoms and we are working closely with the day clinic,” said Matiwane.

She said they had also requested to have flu shots for their residents.

“They usually get it around the flu season, in winter, and it helps a lot of them and we are hoping this will give them a boost in their immune system.”

Cape Times