Old diesel bus beats to the rhythm of a new electric heart

A pioneering collaboration between academia, government and industry partners has led to the successful conversion of a 65-seater diesel bus into an electric equivalent. The project was initiated, funded, and managed by the South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI), in partnership with Stellenbosch University (SU), Golden Arrow Bus Services, Rham Equipment, the Department of Science and Innovation and the Department of Electricity and Energy (DEE).

The 2005 diesel bus underwent a full retrofit process in which its diesel engine, gearbox, and fuel tank were replaced with an electric motor, control electronics, and high-capacity batteries. Despite the substantial mechanical overhaul, the bus retains the same weight as its original diesel version and has achieved roadworthiness certification. With an estimated range of 200 kilometres, the prototype will now undergo extensive functional and performance testing to assess its viability for daily public transport. The bus was symbolically handed over to Golden Arrow Bus Service on Friday at an event that also served as the launch of SU’s Electric Mobility Lab. “This conversion project is an important milestone in our efforts to promote cleaner, more sustainable public transport solutions,” said Professor Thinus Booysen, a professor and founder of the Electric Mobility Lab at SU’s Faculty of Engineering.

“By converting existing diesel buses, we demonstrate how electric mobility can be integrated into South Africa’s transport network without the need for entirely new vehicle fleets. It’s a practical, cost-effective approach that also has significant environmental benefits.” Project Manager at SANEDI, Dr Neville Smith said they believed the project could set a precedent for future large-scale electric bus conversions in South Africa. “It’s a promising solution for reducing emissions in the transport sector, while also addressing the urgent need for sustainable infrastructure.”