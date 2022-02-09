Omicron and future immunity to Covid-19

CAPE TOWN - New research suggests that getting infected with the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant after being fully vaccinated could help boost immunity, but unvaccinated people don’t appear to get the same benefit. Scientists say Omicron affected tens of millions around the world in weeks, and have questioned whether the huge wave seen will lead to herd or mass immunity.

An American research team recently analysed coronavirus infections in lab mice and human samples and found that having an Omicron infection seems to enhance immunity for those who have been vaccinated but might not offer much protection down the road for anyone that wasn't vaccinated when they caught the virus. The early findings still need to be confirmed through further research. The Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 24, 2021.

Omicron multiplies around 70 times faster than the Delta variant in the lung airways but evidence suggests it is less severe than previous strains, especially compared to the Delta variant.