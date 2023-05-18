On a learning curve: EC taxi boss drives his way to a PhD

Dr Sakhumzi Stamper, 32, graduated with the Doctoral Degree in Business Management, forming part of the first cohort that graduated from UFH’s new qualification.

Dr Stamper, who holds an undergrad, Honours in Human Resources and a Masters degree in Business Management, all obtained at Walter Sisuslu University, said that he wanted to dispel the misconception that people in the taxi industry were uneducated.

“I have never read so much in my life, and Prof Willie Chinyamurindi (his supervisor), made me do it, simply because he wanted me to produce research that is impactful.

“He wants the best even if it means submitting a thousand times and he is very strict with deadlines.