On top of the world: Pride, as CTICC scoops top international accolades

The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has won gold at the 2024 Eventex Global Awards, in the categories African Destination: Best African Events Destination and the International Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Destination. Additionally, CTICC also scooped silver for the categories of Versatile Venue, which applauds the centre’s ability to adapt and accommodate a variety of types and sizes of events, as well as People’s Choice Destination, for venues that stand out from the rest and are voted for by the public.

Chief executive of the CTICC, Taubie Motlhabane, said: “We are immensely proud of this recognition. “The competition is tough, and the standards are high, but these awards show that our convention offering is world class. “Cape Town is a sought-after destination and it is important that the convention offering is in keeping with the quality that the destination has become famous for.”

The Eventex Awards have evolved into the premier recognition in the events and experiential marketing world, honouring and celebrating innovation, creativity, and effectiveness in the industry. This year, winners were selected from a pool of 1207 submissions, spanning 62 countries and across six continents. The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has come out tops at the 2024 Eventex Global Awards. Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger congratulated the CTICC. “Winning the prestigious titles for Best African Events Destination and International MICE Destination and being named runner-up in the People’s Choice Destination and Versatile Venue categories truly reflects your commitment to creativity, innovation and effectiveness in the events industry. Thank you for the 20 years of excellence that continues to enhance the allure of the Western Cape as a leading events destination.”