File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – If countries don't meet their own commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for 2030, one in six children between the ages of six and 17 will still be excluded from school, a new UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) report says. These Unesco predictions prepared for the UN High-level Political Forum in New York yesterday, show that the world will fail its education commitments without a rapid acceleration of progress.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development emphasises leaving no one behind, with SDG 4 calling on countries to ensure that children are not only going to school, but that they are also learning.

The report titled “Beyond Commitments: how countries implement SDG 4” aimed to assess country perspectives on SDG 4 implementation.

Many children are still dropping out, the report said, and by 2030 it is expected that 40% will still not be completing secondary education, rising to 50% in sub-Saharan Africa.

Unesco Institute for Statistics director Silvia Montoya said countries need to face up to their commitments.

“Currently, less than half the countries are providing the data we need to monitor progress towards the global education goal.

"What's the point in setting targets if we can't track them? Better finance and co-ordination are needed to fix this data gap before we get any closer to the deadline,” Montoya said.

With current trends, by 2030 learning rates are expected to stagnate in middle-income countries, and drop by almost a third in Francophone (French-speaking) African countries.

Without rapid acceleration, globally, 20% of young people and 30% of adults in low-income countries will still be unable to read by the deadline, the Unesco report predicted.

Global Education Monitoring Report director Manos Antoninis said countries have interpreted the meaning of the targets in the global education goal very differently.

“This seems correct given that countries set off from such different starting points. But they must not deviate too much from the promises they made back in 2015.

"If countries match their plans with their commitments now, they can get back on track by 2030.”

In terms of trends in SDG 4 implementation, the report found that “the development of early childhood education and technical and vocational education are central to policy-makers’ concerns.”

The report found that adult education initiatives were spreading, but seemed focused on employment- related lifelong-learning opportunities.

“While multi-sector policies involving health, nutrition or employment recognise the need not to work in isolation, governments still do not fully utilise the potential of cross-sectoral partnerships,” the report found.