Carol Moses Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – One of Oudtshoorn’s greatest women activists, Carol Moses, passed away yesterday, the ANC announced. She died in a Cape Town hospital after a short illness.

The party said Moses, who was acting director in the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, was known and respected for her activism, discipline and concern for the poor.

Her comrade, friend and colleague Desmond Stevens said: “She was 14 years old when she led a big march in Oudtshoorn. Carol was one of our better comrades and opposed corruption in a big way.”

ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs said: “We have lost one of our brightest and most dedicated activists. Carol was filled with integrity and we'll miss her. Our deep condolences to her family.”

DAFF spokesperson Khaye Nkwanyana said:

“The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries is deeply saddened by the news of her passing.

“She was a distinguished communicator for our fisheries component in the department based in the Western Cape.

"She was not well since November, and underwent a major operation early in December. After the operation she was not well.

"From ICU she went to the normal ward but the situation did not improve.This week things really deteriorated until she passed.”

Moses is survived by her husband, Clive Stuurman, and their child Che.

