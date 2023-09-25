Independent Online
One of five suspects accused of robbing missing German tourist granted bail

Five men arrested in connection with the alleged robbery of a German tourist appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA).

Published 3h ago

Jason Adonis, one of the five men found in possession of missing German tourist Nick Frischke’s belongings, was granted bail in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Frischke, who is still missing, disappeared after setting off alone on a hike in Hangberg in February.

Igshaan Fisher, Adonis, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin have been charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case was transferred to the regional court.

“Wynberg Magistrates Court set bail at R500 for Jason Adonis after the State requested bail be set at R1 000.

German tourist Nick Frischke, disappeared after setting off alone on a hike in Hangberg in February.

“His case and that of his co-accused, Igshaan Fisher and others was transferred to the Wynberg Regional Court for a first appearance on 10 October 2023,” Ntabazalila said.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the search for the missing tourist was scaled down, but still ongoing.

“The investigating officer is in weekly contact with the family of the missing person sharing information and providing updates on the progress of the criminal proceedings. The search was scaled down and is still ongoing, though at a much smaller scale not to deplete resources. A full scale search will resume should new evidence or information arises which might lead to the discovery of the missing Nick,” he said.

Cape Times

