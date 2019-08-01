Inganati Mafenuka's quadruplets celebrated their first birthday last month. Photo: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) ANATOPIX

Cape Town – One of the Khayelitsha quadruplets, who turned one last month, has died. EWN reported that neighbour Stella Booi said the babies' mother, the 22-year-old Inga Mafenuka, and her grandmother called her frantically on Thursday morning, saying Bubele was ill and needed to get to a hospital urgently.

According to CapeTalk, the baby was rushed to hospital after suffering from diarrhoea.

An emotional Booi had rushed to their home and noticed the little Bubele, who has another brother, Buchele, and two sisters, Bunono and Bungcwele, was struggling to breathe.

Booi had called an ambulance but another neighbour rushed the mother and baby to a local clinic, where Bubele was declared dead.

According to Booi, the young mother was devastated. The other three babies were taken to hospital for a medical check-up.

Last month, Mafenuka was given a R35 000 bursary from the Community Chest to complete her studies. She is in her second year of doing an IT diploma at Ridgefield College in the CBD.

The quads have been sleeping with a different family member each night as they cannot all fit on the bed with the mother, Mafenuka told the Weekend Argus last month.

Cape Times