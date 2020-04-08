One of two dogs allegedly shot by police almost died on operating table

Cape Town – One of two dogs that were each shot twice, allegedly by police during lockdown operations, almost died on the operating table. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Lingelethu-West police are aware of the incident and are looking into the circumstances surrounding the matter. The owner of the dogs declined to lodge an official criminal case.” The dogs, Fifi and Fido, were taken to the SA Mast, an animal clinic in Khayelitsha, where they were operated on. SA Mast founder Tamsin Nel said Fifi almost died on the operating table as she was already ill with canine ehrlichiosis at the time she was attacked. The two rubber bullets missed her aorta by a hair’s breadth, she said.

“If SA Mast staff hadn’t been able to respond to the guardian’s call for help, it would’ve taken Fifi several hours, maybe even a couple of days, to pass away, and she would have been in agony throughout this time,” Nel said.

She said Fido was doing better after he was shot in the upper leg and had two bullets removed.

“I am immensely grateful to all my staff for coming to work, despite the dangers, and for going beyond the call of duty to save lives and alleviate the suffering.

"Each of my staff members has a family of their own who naturally worry about them. I commend them for their professionalism every day, no matter how exhausted or afraid they are. They always do what needs to be done.”

In a similar incident last week, the SPCA exhumed the body of a dog allegedly shot by a member of the SANDF in Parkwood.

The organisation sent the dog’s remains for a post-mortem and spokesperson Belinda Abraham said the cause of death would be determined.

