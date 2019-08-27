File photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers are on-site and expanding assistance to the drought-stricken community of Adelaide in the Eastern Cape. The organisation’s founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, said the situation in Adelaide was catastrophic, with the Adelaide Dam empty, boreholes running dry, no water feeding into taps, animals dying, citrus fruit harvesting delayed, farm workers losing jobs, and poverty and hunger spreading exponentially.

“We have drilled five boreholes for the municipality, producing 1.5 million litres per day, but had to control and reduce output as the underground water reserves are dropping rapidly,” Sooliman said.

“We had drilled another seven boreholes to benefit farmers. On Friday, our water tankers were on-site to provide additional water.”

Gift of the Givers is still active in Makhanda and has assisted in Craddock, Graaff-Reinet, Aliwal North, Tarkastad, Ceres, Swellendam, Prins Albert and Nanaga.

“Equally in crisis is the Northern Cape with huge losses in animals, jobs and income,” Sooliman said.

The organisation has delivered R200 million in drought relief since June 2017 in large areas of the Northern, Eastern and Southern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Sooliman appealed to government, corporates, high net worth individuals, the public, media and crowd funding platforms to urgently turn the situation around.

“We as South Africans need to hold hands together to lift our people in a dignified manner for our collective prosperity,” he said.

Contributions can be made to Gift of the Givers via: Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account number 052137228, Branch Code 057525.