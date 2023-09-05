Ongoing cash-in-transit heists still Hawks’ biggest headache

While cash-in transit (CIT) heists continue to be a thorn in the side of the economy the resources of South African authorities’ are being strengthened to curb these crimes, the Hawks said. Hawks boss Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya briefed the media on Monday about successes achieved in the battle against CIT heists, human trafficking, contraband trade and fraud-related cases in the first quarter of the financial year.

A total of 611 suspects were arrested for such crimes during this period, he said. Officers seized various exhibits, including precious metals and diamonds, endangered species, vehicles, cash, firearms, ammunition, counterfeit goods, explosives and electronic devices worth about R6 112 768 985. This comes as 19 suspects – 17 men and two women – were killed in a shoot-out with the Hawks in Limpopo on Friday during a major operation.

According to officials, this was after an intelligence-driven project was initiated earlier this year into a gang linked to a spate of CIT robberies in Limpopo, Gauteng and Mpumalanga. A senior police officer was shot in the leg during the incident and Lebeya said the lieutenant-colonel was recovering in hospital. He said the Hawks had many questions, including who the kingpin of the operation was and about the heavy firearms found at the luxury house.

The homeowner was also killed during the gunfight. “We will be investigating further on our own without asking them questions. Different methods will be used in the investigation. “About ten rifles were among the weapons found, ballistics will be hard at work. We cannot divulge more on the case or how we will investigate to get all the answers but many devices will be used,” said Lebeya.

The process of identifying the bodies was expected to start on Monday. For the financial year, the Hawks recorded a total of 27 arrests and six convictions in connection with CIT heists. “Cash-in transit heists continue to be a thorn in the economy of the country and the DPCI in collaboration with private organisations such as CITASA continue to strengthen the fight against these crimes,” said Lebeya.

In one of the cases, seven suspects robbed a Coin security staff member of his firearm in 2014 while collecting money at Harare Spar in Khayelitsha. The suspects were arrested in April this year. “In the process, a shoot-out ensued where a crewman was wounded. No money was taken. The suspects fled the scene.