Dancers from Mzantsi Many Roots One Tree Project strike colourful poses during a recent performance. Thirty-five of them are earmarked to participate in this year’s Shanghai World Cultural Festival in China. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The only obstacle that can stop 35 disadvantaged teenage dancers from creating local history - by being the first such group from Africa to participate in this year’s Shanghai World Cultural Festival in China - is if they fail to raise visa money for the trip. This is according to legendary music producer, composer and veteran musician Gabi le Roux, who founded the Mzantsi Many Roots One Tree Project that nurtures the group.

“So far we have raised the R370 000 for the return flights. ‘They now only need approximately R800 each.’’

He appealed to dance lovers “to consider sponsoring a visa for one or more of our young dancers, according to your resources and preference. It will be very much appreciated”.

He said the group, whichhails from disadvantaged communities in Lavender Hill, Langa, Bonteheuwel, Khayelitsha, Gugulethu and Atlantis, were invited by China’s Shanghai Cultural Ministry to the festival, for which they leave on September 9 and return home on September 18.

He said the Cape Town-based project was very active in developing youth for the South African entertainment sector, particularly in the areas of dance and music.

“Recently we were invited by the Shanghai Cultural Ministry in China to send a group of 35 selected dancers to the Shanghai World Cultural Festival.

“It’s an amazing event which is going out on TV to billions of viewers around the world.

“This will be the first time Africa will be represented there and we are very excited for our dancers to have this opportunity.

“The Chinese are providing accommodation and meals, etc in China, but we have to get them there and back.”

Le Roux said that besides the dancers headed for China, the Mzantsi Many Roots One Tree Project also worked with singers and rappers, mainly from local disadvantaged communities.

To donate, use the following account details: Mzansi One Tree Development Poject, Standard Bank Thibault Square, Savings Account number 074 027190.