The campsite will stay closed until the end of February “to investigate if additional crime mitigation measures would improve the security on site”, TMNP said.
The Slangkop Tented Camp is almost on the ocean at the edge of Kommetjie.
“We’ve experienced a number of crime incidents in the camp in recent months and have decided we can no longer offer guests a secure environment to overnight.
"We’ll be temporarily closing Slangkop Tented Camp to investigate additional crime mitigation measures,” TMNP said.