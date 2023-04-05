Only three convictions secured in mass murder cases out of 701, says Cele

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed that out of 701 mass murder incidents in which 1 664 people were killed between April and December 2022, only three convictions had been secured.

Cele revealed the figures in response to questions by Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, who asked about the number of mass murder incidents, murders as well as arrests and convictions. Cele said that during the period, 1 664 people were murdered and 388 suspects were arrested with cases in court. Groenewald said that between the financial years of 2019/20 and 2021/22, these incidents increased from 438 incidents and 1 009 deaths in 2019/20 to 769 incidents and 1 791 deaths in 2021/22.

“Most incidents and deaths occurred in KwaZulu-Natal, with Gauteng following closely. With a murder rate five times the world average (7/100 000, and South Africa: 36/100 000), the prevalence of mass murder and other serious crimes in South Africa, the problems in the police force, and the inability to successfully prosecute criminals, it is clear that government is failing to protect the country's people against criminals,” said Groenewald. He added that the latest crime statistics proved that crime is out of control, and Cele must be held accountable. Director of Community Safety at Action Society, Ian Cameron, said the figures confirmed what they have been saying about Cele and the “entire criminal justice system’s complete failure to execute its sole duty”.

“It is no wonder we see a murder rate of 84 people per day; murderers know there will be no consequences for their brutal actions. “Cele’s admission of failure is a slap in the face of people like Siphokazi Booi – whose dismembered and burnt body was found in a bin in September 2021 – in whose murder case there is still no justice. Her case was postponed for the third time today. Will her murderer ever be convicted?” he asked. During the release of crime statistics for the third quarter of 2022/2023 in February, which showed an increase in murder, rape, and other serious contact crimes, Cele said that the latest statistics did not portray a positive picture, but noted that the SAPS was pushing back against criminality.