Only two Naledi Phangindawo family members allowed in court as murder suspect appears

Cape Town – The man accused of murdering Naledi Phangindawo, his ex-girlfriend, is expected to make his second appearance in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court today. Mlondi Ntlangulela, 34, has been charged with Phangindawo’s murder, after she was hacked with an axe and stabbed with what her family described as a “spear” outside his home on Saturday night. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Ntlangulela appeared in court on a murder charge yesterday, and the case was postponed to today for him to get a lawyer. “He is in custody,” Ntabazalila said. Following Phangindawo’s death on Saturday, Ntlangulela left the Mossel Bay township of KwaNonqaba for Strand, where he handed himself over at a police station.

Family, friends and community members were out in their numbers at court yesterday to support Phangindawo’s family. Many who had hoped to see the suspect remained outside the Magistrate’s Court after being told that only two family members were allowed inside.

Placards calling for no bail for Ntlangulela and for the justice system not to fail the family were held up high, and police had to disperse the crowd later because of Covid-19 regulations.

Phangindawo’s sister, Yashika said: “When he entered the dock he looked at us and looked down It was not a good feeling seeing him

“My mother is emotionally exhausted and will not go to court tomorrow (today). My dad and brother will attend; I will wait for them outside.”

A number of initiatives, including an imbizo for men, and one and in honour of Phangindawo, 25, who leaves three young children,have been held since Sunday.

Phangindawo is expected to be laid to rest on Tuesday next week.

Cape Times