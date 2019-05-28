Advocate Hishaam Mohamed Picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – This week mothers in child maintenance battles will meet court managers to ensure their matters are followed through as the man who spearheaded Operation Isondlo now heads to Parliament. The aim of Operation Isondlo is to encourage parents to regularly pay maintenance for their children and to ensure that maintenance defaulters are brought to book as well as the tracing of maintenance beneficiaries who have given up.

At present, the courts have various amounts of unclaimed maintenance money which have not been collected by certain beneficiaries, parents or guardians.

The objective is to ensure all beneficiaries receive their maintenance monies due to them.

Yesterday, Advocate Hishaam Mohamed, 53, said Operation Isondlo would continue and maintenance recipients need not fear as the collective management team in the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development would carry this project forward.

Mohamed, who was the Western Cape head of the department, is boxing up 26 years worth of work in his city centre office to head to Parliament as a member of the National Assembly for the ANC.

Mohamed said that following the news of his election as an MP, he had received a couple of concerned calls from mothers about what his move meant for them.

But Mohamed said he had put into place the necessary measures to ensure the success of the project, and his former “golden team” would continue his work.

“I’m not indispensable. I have made sure I have a wonderful team, it is not Hishaam Mohamed who made this happen alone, (we have) dedicated civil servants.”

He would promote this project with more vigour as he bids his office farewell, he added.

Mohamed was born in 1965 in Lotus River. His father was a well-known corner store owner and his mother a progressive women who led a family of seven children.

He attended Perivale Primary School in Lotus River.

The school was Afrikaans-medium, located in a poor area where the abuse of drugs and gangsterism is still prevalent today.

Mohamed became politically conscious in the 1980s and while in primary school organised a protest action against apartheid school sports.

In 1985, as an activist in the Southern Suburbs area and while attending high school, he was regularly detained for leading school marches as a member of Cyco, protesting against the arrests of UDF leaders.

After his detention, charges of public violence were dropped against him at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

He would go on to be responsible for the strategic management of operations at 55 Courts in the Western Cape.

Mohamed matriculated from Wittebome High School in 1986.

One year later he was enrolled to study law at UWC on a SA Race Relations bursary.

He graduated from UWC with B Iuris and LLB law degrees, a Masters in public administration and completed a senior executive management course at Harvard University in the US.

His passion for access to justice and human rights advocacy led him to join the Department of Justice in December 1992.

Mohamed has since served on a number of structures and professional bodies in the area of human rights education and constitutional law such as lawyers associations, school governing bodies, civics, bursary trusts, etc.

He also represents government on a number of national regulatory bodies, forums and task teams including the South African Board for Sheriffs as its deputy chairperson, the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster Committee (JCPS), national child maintenance task team, national task team on the transformation of the judicial system.

He and his team obtained clean audit outcomes from the auditor-general for 18 consecutive financial years for effectively managing the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development’s finances.

He is a founding member and chairperson of the Southern Suburbs Legal Advice Centre and is the recipient of numerous community and public awards including the City’s Community Service award.

In 2015, he was bestowed the UWC Chancellors Outstanding Alumni Award for Law.

Mohamed said he would now go from implementing laws to making them, a position he said he was honoured to fill.

Mohamed highlighted the influence the late Dullah Omar had on his life, and his fight for justice.

“It was his humility and empathy that drew me to him and inspired me. I will always remember that he never sought credit or recognition for taking up the struggles of the poorest of the poor and the transformation of our justice system.

“I was privileged to have been able to be in a position to draw valuable lessons from the life and times of Dullah Omar,” he said.

Mohamed’s passion for the Constitution motivated his moves having also had the privilege in contributing to its drafting in the early 1990s, he said.

“It is the end of an era, but also a new beginning. I’ll miss the JCPS cluster work the most. It has been a huge privilege for me to be able to harmonise services in our pledge to fight crime so all people are, and feel safe. But I believe this (opportunity) comes only once,” Mohamed said.

Cape Times