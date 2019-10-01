Operation Lockdown forces restore calm at Table View, Dunoon taxi ranks









Picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Police have confirmed that "integrated forces attached to Operation Lockdown are currently busy with targeted operations at the Table View and Dunoon taxi ranks". "They started last night and have just resumed this morning. The forces are focusing on the generators of crime such as drugs and firearms," Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Tuesday. However, although a strong SANDF contingent's presence has helped restore calm in Dunoon on Tuesday morning, with the N7 and all roads being opened in the area, Van Wyk noted that the "deployments are not about the protest but generators of crime in the area". "The protests are being policed by POPS (Public Order Policing Units) who are deployed to maintain law and order in the area." At 11.41am, the City's Traffic spokesperson, Richard Coleman, said Potsdam Road had been closed in both directions between Malibongwe Road and Killarney Avenue.

Since last Wednesday, roads have been opened and closed intermittently due to violent protests triggered by a dispute between taxi drivers and the City after the impoundment of taxis.

Early on Tuesday, protest action on the N7 south-bound at Malibongwe Road and the N7 north-bound at Plattekloof Road in the Dunoon area led to the freeway being closed in both directions between Malibongwe Road and Killarney Avenue.

But at 8am Coleman said the N7 had been reopened in both directions, easing the traffic chaos, with the debris having been cleared.

Video: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

Tyres had been burning in the road and there were also reports of a car having burnt out on the N7. Protesters also placed stones on the road and there were also reports of vehicles being stoned.

At 8.35am, Coleman said Potsdam Road had been opened and that all roads in Dunoon were open.

"The N7 has been reopened and traffic is moving. Police are in the area to monitor the situation but so far traffic is moving freely," City of Cape Town Traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said.

