Cape Town – Police have confirmed that "integrated forces attached to Operation Lockdown are currently busy with targeted operations at the Table View and Dunoon taxi ranks".
"They started last night and have just resumed this morning. The forces are focusing on the generators of crime such as drugs and firearms," Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Tuesday.
However, although a strong SANDF contingent's presence has helped restore calm in Dunoon on Tuesday morning, with the N7 and all roads being opened in the area, Van Wyk noted that the "deployments are not about the protest but generators of crime in the area".
"The protests are being policed by POPS (Public Order Policing Units) who are deployed to maintain law and order in the area."
At 11.41am, the City's Traffic spokesperson, Richard Coleman, said Potsdam Road had been closed in both directions between Malibongwe Road and Killarney Avenue.