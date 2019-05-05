File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

I was delighted to see the announcement that UWC has been ranked among the top 200 universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings. As the only South African university on the ranking, this global recognition is a testament to UWC’s contribution to the fields of science, medicine, technology, law and green energy - and, by extension, to society as a whole.

Knowledge and progress will unlock our collective ability to develop a more sustainable society in a rapidly changing world.

UWC has become a standard bearer for high quality, yet accessible, academic excellence.

While its work will have an impact on the wider world, the university’s most immediate contribution is to the community it lives in and serves.

On behalf of the Greater Tygerberg Partnership (GTP), I want to thank UWC for its commitment to innovation, and to creating a centre for learning, testing ideas and developing entrepreneurial businesses in our city.

UWC has been instrumental in the growth and development of the Bellville CBD.

The university’s vision for its own future is linked directly with its vision for Bellville’s future, too.

Its new Community and Health Sciences Building takes pride of place in the Bellville city centre and the many UWC students who live in the area contribute to a vibrant, diverse community.

Professor Tyrone Pretorius, UWC’s rector and vice-chancellor, has described how the university is “graduating citizens of the world”.

We are delighted that those citizens are graduating from our neighbourhood - Bellville.

UWC has become an important strategic partner to the GTP as we deliver our mandate to facilitate an urban transition to a sustainable, prosperous and vibrant area.

I would like to thank UWC for its visionary contribution to the work we do; and to making such a profound impact on the world beyond our borders.

CAPE TIMES