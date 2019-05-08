A resident walks out of the voting station in Kraaifontein after casting his special vote. Millions of people are expected to cast their votes from 7am until 9pm today.

Reflecting on what it feels like for me to vote in today’s national elections, compared with when I voted for the first time in my life in our country’s first democratic elections in 1994, requires getting all my ducks in a row and clearing away some hefty cobwebs of time. After all, I am dealing with a 25-year period in which our country and its people have experienced roller-coaster after roller-coaster of profound change that started before 1994.

I recall telling my wife Maureen yesterday that it’s hard to believe that this will actually be South Africa’s sixth national elections.

I remember standing inside a Lavender Hill polling station booth in 1994, determined to savour the moment for as long as I could before making my cross for the political party headed by Nelson Mandela, then already a world icon.

If it had been possible, I would have stood in that booth for an hour mulling over in my mind how the daily hurts and insults brought on South Africans of colour by the dehumanising apartheid system had finally been brought to an end.

Today I’m acutely aware that in making my cross, the euphoria of that magic moment has faded somewhat.

That’s because the high hopes I still had in 1999 of South Africa developing into a highly prosperous and successful first-world country, were being replaced by a more realistic view of the road towards utopia being hard and long.

Of course, the intermittent, shocking revelations of greed and corruption allegedly engaged in by some political leaders helped in no small way to push me into not voting in 2009 and 2014.

Today I am voting in the hope that somehow the party I am giving my vote to will find the courage and wisdom to solve the huge problems facing South Africa, and take us all to the pinnacle of the success Madiba and his generation had envisioned for the country.

CAPE TIMES