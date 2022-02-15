Opposition gun for ’arrogant' City speaker

CAPE TOWN - The ANC has thrown its weight behind a looming motion of no confidence against City Council speaker Felicity Purchase sponsored by the Cape Coloured Congress (CCC), which has accused her of showing “scant regard” for the rules and ethics of council. The CCC said it would use the next council meeting to table its motion against Purchase, whom they accused of becoming a law unto herself.

But Purchase dismissed their claims, saying they were based on opinion and not fact. CCC president Fadiel Adams said they had made the decision based on their own experiences with Purchase, coupled with what other parties were experiencing. Purchase allegedly made three grievous errors in three sittings, said Adams, adding that when he had invited her to the mayor’s office to present evidence relating to allegations of corrupt dealings within supply chain management she never arrived.

“We cannot have a speaker who has scant regard for the rules of the house. A speaker who forcibly ejects members for disagreeing, who cuts the microphones of elected officials while they are trying to raise the issue of fraud within the City. A speaker who decides who speaks even when people are scheduled to speak. “We, the opposition, sometimes feel as if we are part of a tricameral council as robust debate is being stifled by the supposed custodian of fairness and order,” he said. Purchase said there were official processes around corruption allegations.

“The mayor’s office has not called me to any meeting around allegations of corruption from the CCC or ANC. I have been informed by some of the opposition parties that they are not part of this motion.” ANC head of communications Sifiso Mtsweni said his party would support any efforts to “free the Council of this draconian speaker”. “While this is a CCC motion which has little to do with us, we have over time made a point that the Speaker of the City is a law unto herself. She is a bully who presided over Council matters in a bullish manner, she abuses her powers and her handling of Council meetings have been shambolic at best.

“She is divisive and has left all opposition parties, being of the same view that the DA could have brought someone who at least has some small ability to preside over a simple meeting. “Of course, it’s a lot to ask as the DA has now been exposed as an organisation with a collapsed leadership cohort. So the ANC in the City will support any efforts to free the Council of this draconian speaker,“ he said. The Office of the Speaker said: “The motion needs to be submitted in compliance with the rules of order regulating the conduct of meetings of the municipal council of the City of Cape Town.”