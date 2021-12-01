Opposition parties fume after sexual harassment accused ’resurfaces’ as top DA candidate for municipal manager post

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties are outraged by the “appointment” of sexual harassment accused Thys Giliomee, the former Mossel Bay municipal manager, as the municipal manager for the Hessequa Municipality. Patriotic Alliance deputy provincial leader Sammy Claassen said Giliomee was alleged to have sexually harassed a junior staff member during his tenure at the Mossel Bay Municipality.

“The very same Mr Thys Giliomee who was dismissed at Mossel Bay Municipality for alleged sexual harassment has resurfaced as the top DA candidate for the post of municipal manager at the Hessequa Municipality. We call on the DA-controlled Hessequa Municipality to account and explain to all women why they opted to appoint an alleged sexual harassment offender as its municipal manager,” he said. DA mayor of Hessequa Municipality Grant Riddles said on Wednesday: “The Council is still waiting on confirmation from the Minister re the process as prescribed in the legislation. Afterwards, a statement will be made.” Giliomee refused to comment.

Giliomee’s employee contract was terminated before an internal disciplinary process against him was concluded. He was placed on special, full-paid leave earlier this year after allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct surfaced. In a statement, Mossel Bay mayor Harry Levendal had confirmed the “agreement” to terminate Giliomee’s contract “after extensive negotiations”. More details on this story in Thursday’s Cape Times.