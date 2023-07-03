Order restored in Zwelihle, Hermanus

Calm returned to Zwelihle in Hermanus at the weekend following unrest and alleged xenophobic threats after a foreign national was taken-in for questioning in connection with the discovery of a young woman's body. The unrest broke out on Wednesday and continued for the next two days with some residents allegedly turning on foreign nationals residing in the area after a Malawian man was taken by the police.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said Hermanus police registered a murder case for investigation after the body of an unknown woman believed to be in her twenties was found in Still Street on Wednesday. He said circumstances leading to the incident were the subject of a police investigation. “We can confirm that an adult male was taken in for questioning. The investigation continues,” said Van Wyk.

Overstrand mayor Annelie Rabie said some youths damaged municipal infrastructure. Law enforcement was dispatched to protect municipal infrastructure while scores of foreign nationals fled the area in fear for their lives. “Two undisclosed community centres in Hermanus were opened where more than 600 women, children and men were accommodated overnight. Meals, bedding and mattresses were provided with generous assistance of businesses and residents of Hermanus,” she said.

Rabie said law enforcers stabilised the area and people accommodated at the community centres returned back to their homes. Van Wyk said the police were deployed to the area to monitor the protest action that flared up. Hermanus Community Policing Forum’s (CPF) Eddie Holloway condemned the spreading of fake news.

“The statements that the body of the unidentified women was raped or her body chopped up or otherwise mutilated is totally untrue and blatantly false. The community was unfortunately mobilized to take the law into their own hands and also take uncalled for action against non-South Africans. We as the CPF executive cannot allow this to continue without correcting the facts,” said Holloway. Dubai residents took a stand against looting and conducted “Operation Gqogqa”, recovering alleged stolen goods which were looted in Zwelihle during the unrest. “If you have lost home appliances during looting on Thursday, you must go to the police station and identify your goods. This affected both foreign nationals and locals,” said Land Party leader Gcobani Ndzongana.