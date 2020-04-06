Order to 'improve pleadings' in Computicket, Shoprite 'abuse of dominance' case

Cape Town – The Competition Commission has been ordered to file a supplementary founding affidavit and improve its pleadings in its abuse of dominance case against Computicket and Shoprite Checkers. The Competition Tribunal has ordered the commission to file the affidavit to “cure the defects in the complaint referral in respect of the allegations”. The matter relates to the commission’s second abuse of dominance case against Computicket, a subsidiary of Shoprite Checkers. Early last year, the Tribunal found Computicket had abused its dominance between 2005 and 2010, and ordered it to pay an administrative penalty of R20 million. Computicket subsequently took the matter on appeal. The appeal was dismissed with costs. The commission also referred a second complaint against Computicket for primarily the same conduct, spanning from the period 2013 to date.

This time, however, the commission wants Shoprite Checkers, as Computicket’s parent company, to be held jointly and severally liable for the alleged contravention.

In November last year, the Tribunal heard an exception application by Computicket as well as a dismissal application and exception application by Shoprite Checkers.

Computicket asked the tribunal to order the Commission “to improve upon its pleadings to address the vague and embarrassing nature of the case sought to be made out”, while Shoprite Checkers argued, among others, that the commission had failed to sufficiently disclose material facts and points of law.

In its order, the tribunal said: “No market shares attributable to Shoprite Checkers are reflected anywhere in the commission’s referral.

“It is simply unclear what we are to make of the allegations against Shoprite Checkers.”

Cape Times