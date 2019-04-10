SOUTH Africa - Cape Town - 09 -April -2019 Protest outside Bluedowns court. Melvin Volk appeared at the Blue Downs Magistrate Court for the Orderick Lucas case,The matter was postponed to May 7 Photographer Ayanda Ndamane African news Agency (ANA)

Tempers flared outside Blue Down’s Magistrate’s Court when supporters of the family of slain 20-month-old Orderick Lucas met those in solidarity with accused child kidnapper Melvin Volkwyn on the court doorstep yesterday. Volkwyn, 40, a hairdresser and friend of Orderick’s mother Davidene Lucas, appeared briefly in a packed court facing charges of kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

Volkwyn, supported by friends and family, made a formal bail application and will appear in court again on May 7.

Orderick’s grandmother, Cornelia Scheepers, said she was “happy” to see Volkwyn.

“I know him as a friendly person. If I could ask him anything, it would be ‘what did he think he was doing?’ if it was him that did it. It’s so painful knowing that he loved Orderick so much, but that it came down to this,” said Scheepers.

The family said they still.

had many unanswered questions that they felt Volkwyn “alone could answer”.

Orderick’s naked body was found in a stormwater drain in Wittebol Street, Kleinvlei, just metres from his grandmother’s home last Tuesday.

Orderick, who went missing on March 24, “was last seen by the friend of the mother”.

According to the Pink Ladies organisation he was reported missing after Davidene allegedly got into a fight with people over a stolen cellphone. Orderick had apparently been given to a friend while she sought medical help.

Scheepers and Lucas had charges of child neglect and abandonment provisionally withdrawn when they were scheduled to appear in court – a day before Orderick’s body was found.

The man previously arrested with Volkwyn, Jonathan Alexander, 33, attended court proceedings yesterday “to support” his friend. Alexander was arrested with Volkwyn on March 31, then released the same day as he could not be linked to the charges.

He blamed the child’s mother.

“We feel very sad for what he (Volkwyn) has to go through now, but we believe that he will be set free,” said Alexander.

Various organisations picketed outside court, calling for no bail for child abusers.

Police have launched an investigation into the child’s murder.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

CAPE TIMES