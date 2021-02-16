Orderick Lucas’s death undetermined at autopsy

Cape Town – Orderick Lucas's tiny, lifeless body, which appeared to have been dumped together with a “wet disposable nappy”, was in a severe state of decomposition when he was found days after having been reported missing. This is according to court documents presented by forensic pathologist and State witness Daphne Anthony, who took the stand in the Western Cape High Court yesterday as the murder trial of the one-year-old continued. Orderick's grandmother Cornelia Scheepers also gave testimony in the witness stand yesterday, saying that despite being told how her grandson's teeth were extracted with pliers and his arm was broken, the toddler's mother, Davidene Lucas, insisted that murderaccused Melvin Volkwyn did not break Orderick's arm. Orderick and his siblings were placed in the care of Scheepers and her husband following a social services and child welfare investigation. A court order had prohibited the children from being in Lucas's care, but at the time of his disappearance the children had spent the weekend with Lucas as Scheepers was preparing for a birthday party.

Scheepers will continue her testimony and cross-examination today.

The court yesterday heard details of Orderick's post-mortem which found that his body – which was found fully clothed in a stormwater drain on April 2, 2019 – was covered in “copious amounts of maggots”.

According to Anthony, severe decomposition changes were noted to Orderick's 16kg body.

Orderick had seemingly been dumped with his last wet nappy “which contained semi-solid grey/white material. This material was probably faeces showing autolysis,” court documents read.

According to Anthony's post-mortem findings, Orderick's left ear was absent during post-mortem due to decomposition and maggot infestation while his mouth contained a “large mass of maggots with some loose teeth detached”.

Other observations made by Anthony included abdominal distension as well as scrotal swelling.

“The severe external decomposition changes made accurate evaluation for the presence of ante-mortem injuries difficult,” Anthony's observation read.

It was due to these findings that the cause of Orderick's death was undetermined at autopsy.

Volkwyn has been accused of the murder, having been the last person said to have had Orderick in his care.

He pleaded not guilty. The matter continues today.

