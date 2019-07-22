Camp Joy members are planting 40 indigenous tree species and 20 fruit trees in Strandfontein. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – An organic farm launched at restoration centre Camp Joy in Strandfontein will potentially benefit 15 feeding schemes of at-risk areas around Mitchells Plain. The quality food garden project was launched yesterday, with volunteers from surrounding areas joining the Camp Joy members in planting 40 indigenous tree species and 20 fruit trees to celebrate the project.

Camp Joy is a community-based initiative of the First Community Resource Centre (FCRC) which sets out to rehabilitate parolees and drug addicts to reintegrate them into society.

Social crime prevention specialist and chief executive of FCRC Pastor Craven Engel said: “We provide many skill-building programmes for our members to help them when they return back into society.

“Many had green fingers and we saw an opportunity do more than just teach a skill. We have 15 feeding programmes in high-risk areas that feed over 600 people who are undernourished, and this garden will help provide fresh produce and generate an income for the members.”

Engel said they approached Urban Harvest with their idea, which then came on board to help train the camp members and transform a 450m² piece of land into a fully-fledged organic urban farm.

Bringing the food garden to life was the team from Urban Harvest and funder The Art of Living Foundation, an organic supplement company.

The garden was prepared over the past week, with plant beddings and the irrigation system installed.

Urban Harvest founder Ben Getz said that the project was an exciting opportunity and had far-reaching potential.

“The produce the garden will be able to generate will be about three to four tons yearly. In 10 years we can turn this area into a full organic forest,” he said.

For more information on Camp Joy visit www.fcrc.org.za or call 0216914012 and for Urban Harvest visit www.urbanharvest.co.za