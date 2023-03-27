Oudtshoorn driver arrested after passenger found dead

Cape Town - A 47-year-old man has been charged with murder after he was pulled over at a roadblock in Oudtshoorn and police found the 60-year-old passenger in his car had suffered multiple stab wounds, and he was declared dead at the scene. The car was pulled over on the Dysselsdorp/De Rust road near Rosevalley in Oudtshoorn last week.

Police said the driver of the vehicle told them his passenger was injured and that he was on his way to take him to hospital. The 60-year-old man had multiple stab wounds and was declared dead on the scene. Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said: “On Tuesday, 21 March 2023, traffic officials pulled over a vehicle on the N12 when the diver indicated that he’s rushing to hospital with a passenger. Police was dispatched to the scene and on arrival found the victim with multiple stab wounds to the body. The victim was later declared dead by paramedics on scene.”

The victim has been identified as Abraham Herandien. The 47-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of murder. “Further investigation led to the arrest of the suspect. He made his first court appearance in the Oudtshoorn Magistrates’ court on Thursday, 23 March 2023. This case was postponed to 31 March 2023 for a formal bail application. An investigation on the incident continues,” Spies said.