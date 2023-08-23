Oudtshoorn funeral parlour fined for operating an insurance scheme without a licence

An Oudtshoorn based funeral parlour operating without proper documentation, has been ordered to pay R10 000 to the family of a deceased person before September 15, or face a fine or imprisonment. The sentence was handed down in the Oudtshoorn Regional Court on Monday against Alpha Star Funeral Services.

The funeral parlour acted as a financial service provider without a licence, misleading members of the public, especially the poor in the local community, according to reports. In one incident, it failed to pay a R10 000 policy benefit to the family although the policy was paid up. The funeral service was rendered by another funeral parlour which was covered by a secondary policy.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the company was found guilty of contravening Section 7(1) of the Financial Advisory Intermediary Act 37 of 2002. “(The) entity was subsequently given a R50 000 fine or five years imprisonment suspended for five years on condition that Alpha Star Funeral Services pays R10 000 to the victim before 15 September 2023,” she said. Provincial head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, Major-General Mathipa Makgato lauded the team for their job in ensuring that justice was served.