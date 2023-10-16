Oudtshoorn mourns loss of rugby player after heart attack during game

Oudtshoorn residents have extended their condolences to the family of rugby player, Sydwell Muller, who suffered a heart attack and died during a rugby match in Sedgefield, Knysna on Saturday. The 34-year-old, who is the son of Freedom Front Plus (FF+) councillor Christene Muller, collapsed about six minutes into the game.

Emergency services were dispatched to the field and he was declared dead on the scene. Muller played for the All Blacks Football Club. The team was playing against the Eagle Stars Rugby Club. The club’s chairperson Damon Gysman said the team was still in shock and would receive counselling this week.

“We are in the process of getting some professional help for all of us. “As chairperson, I am confused on how this could happen to such a strong young man,” he said. Gysman said Muller, who joined the club at the age of 17, was in high spirits before the rugby game.

“He was all happy and ready for action as usual. “He had recently become a father so that had made him happier. “He was passionate about rugby and was a fitness coach.

“He had a stint as a rugby player in Potchefstroom where he was a soldier. “He returned this year. We are trying to cope with the loss and offer our sincere condolences to his family,” he said. Provincial health department spokesperson Megan Davids said: “On October 14, 2023, EMS dispatched emergency services to Sedgefield Stadium in Knysna following an emergency call.

“After thorough medical assessment at the scene, one fatality was confirmed. “We express our sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved one and plead with the public to respect the family's privacy during this time.” FF+ provincial spokesperson Lennit Max extended the party’s condolences to the family.

“It is with shock that the party has learned of the sudden passing of Sidwell Colin Muller, 34, the son of the FF Plus councillor Christine Muller of Oudtshoorn. “The FF Plus provincial leader, and the party extend their sincere and heartfelt condolences to Christine Muller and the family. “We wish her and the family strength and fortitude during this difficult time of bereavement,“ he said.

Oudtshoorn mayor Chris Mcpherson said they offered their support to the Muller family. “I expressed my sincere condolences just after the tragic incident when councillor Christine Mullers’ son died of a fatal heart attack on the rugby field in Sedgefield. “I assured her of our assistance if needed, and one of our directors was at the field and provided assistance,” he said.

Oudtshoorn community activist Leon Campher said the rugby community was saddened by yet another loss. “This loss is (a) very sad moment for our community because we lost a sport legend in February, Boutros May, and now a few months later another. We convey our heartfelt condolences to his family,” he said. The family declined to comment on Sunday.