Oudtshoorn municipal official held over murder

Cape Town - An Oudtshoorn municipality employee, arrested in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Almay Hurling, is under police guard in hospital following a suicide attempt. According to an official, the 32-year-old man attempted to end his life on Saturday, the same day as Hurling’s funeral.

Hurling was found dead in her home with multiple stab wounds on Monday last week. Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said the motive for the murder was unknown at this stage. “Oudtshoorn detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 21-year-old woman on Monday, April 3, 2023 at about 3:40pm.

“Police were dispatched to the scene after a member of the public made the gruesome discovery. Upon arrival police found the body of the victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was later declared dead by paramedics on scene. "Crime scene experts combed the scene for clues. The motive for this killing is yet to be established,” he said.

Police confirmed the 32-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with Hurling’s death on Saturday. Spies added that the suspect was admitted for medical care in a hospital in the district. “He is currently under police guard. Investigation into the murder is at a very sensitive stage. Investigation continues,“ said Spies.

Forum for Anti-corruption and Service Delivery Oudtshoorn (FASO) founder and community activist Emile Cupido said the murder has shocked the town and the young woman’s family was distraught. She was alone and no one was at home at the time of the incident. The family is not doing well, they are traumatised. Almay was loved by many, she was innocent,” he said. “It is shocking because the suspect is someone from the community. He also works for the municipality and collects garbage in the community.

How can someone take someone’s life just like that. It is time we stand together and take action as the community. If the community does not stand together, no one is going to stop these murders,” Cupido said. Oudtshoorn mayor Chris Macpherson confirmed the suspect was a municipal employee. “We do not want to hamper the investigation in any way but can confirm that the suspect, who is currently in hospital under police custody after an attempted suicide, is a municipal employee. The municipality will assist the SAPS in any way it can to allow the investigation to follow its course.