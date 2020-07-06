Ouma Galiema Ismail turns 101 during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Nothing could get in the way of ouma Galiema Ismail celebrating her 101st birthday – not even lockdown. Ismail celebrated her birthday on Saturday and although it was different to her preferred way of celebrating, the well wishes sent virtually and through different social media platforms made her day even more special. Ismail’s daughter Rukaya Doutie, who has been looking after her mother for two decades, said her mother was as excited for her birthday as she usually is every year. “We had a small gathering at home with only five people because we are very worried about the virus. But she enjoyed the afternoon when we celebrated with a lunch and afternoon cake and tea table,” said Doutie. Doutie said calls and messages started streaming in and they had a busy day fielding them all after Ismail had done a radio interview.

She said this year’s birthday celebrations were busier than last year.

“People heard her on the radio and that is when they started sending messages and calling her. She loved hearing from everybody.”

Ismail said her secret to a long life was that she is blessed and is often told that living a full life could be attributed to her obedience to her parents.

Doutie said her mother still enjoys telling stories and misses family time during lockdown.

“We have explained to her about the virus. She enjoys people coming to visit her because she loves to talk but now we have had to tell her this can’t happen anymore.

“She understands now. Because she is in a wheelchair she never went out much anyway so we didn’t have to adjust too much with lockdown.

“But she does miss our drives to the beach where we would just go there and sit in the car and look at the sea,” said Doutie.

Ismail shares her family legacy with five children, 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Cape Times