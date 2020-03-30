Our worst coronavirus fear is now a reality, says Khayelitsha Forum head

Cape Town – “This has been our worst fear and now it is a reality. It has arrived,” said Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) chairperson Ndithini Tyhido after the country’s second largest township became the first township to register a Covid-19 case in the Western Cape. “Our worry is that this area is densely populated, with the average household being five to six people living in a one-room shack. People are preoccupied with the heavy hand the army and police have been enforcing and do not pay attention to their own health. “Ours is a very complex case because this area was designed under apartheid spatial planning. The chances of this virus spreading very fast are high. "The way we have been seeing people on the streets, it’s like nothing is happening. All we can do is to urge our people to please take extra care and not disregard these regulations,” he said. There were also five cases in neighbouring Mitchells Plain as of yesterday.

Social Justice Coalition general secretary Axolile Notywala said: “This news is devastating. It’s one case confirmed for now but what is coming is scary.

“We saw how many people were out this weekend in queues buying groceries and at ATMs. We cannot blame most of those people because everyone needs food to survive.

"As much as there are people who are intentionally ignoring or disobeying the lockdown, at the same time a lot can be said about how the government’s communication has not prioritised the many that will now be hugely affected in the coming days and weeks.

“Our message to everyone, as the SJC, is to please stay home as much as possible and to protect yourself, your family and everyone around you from the virus. A

"Access to water in many informal settlements is a challenge, but where you do have access, wash your hands and take care of the most vulnerable in your community.”

The Western Cape, which recorded the first Covid-19 death in the country on Friday, has 310 Covid-19 infections.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Sunday evening that South Africa's confirmed coronavirus cases had increased to 1280. This is an increase of 93 from the previously reported cases.

A second death was also confirmed by Mkhize in a statement on Sunday, a 74-year old-male from Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said they have seen another increase in the number of residents admitted to hospital as a result of the virus, with 14 currently hospitalised, three of these in intensive care.

“Today (Sunday) we have started providing sub-district information across the Western Cape, including in the City of Cape Town. The stats show us that this virus is spreading, reaching communities across our province.

“Each and every one of these cases, from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to Mossel Bay - is of very serious concern for my government,” he said.

Cape Times