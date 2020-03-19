Outa not convinced by City of Cape Town's pollution plans

Cape Town – The City’s plan to combat Diep River and Milnerton Lagoon pollution includes “the same-old unfulfilled promises”, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said. Earlier this week, the City detailed its anti-pollution plans for the Diep River Catchment and Milnerton Lagoon, with reports of shocking levels of pollution. Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said pollution is a chronic problem, particularly in the Diep River, Soet River, Kuils River, Disa River, Lotus River and Salt River catchments. “Many of these are hard-working catchments with a number of contributing sources such as Wastewater Treatment Works, informal settlements, and dense, hardened industrial and commercial areas,” Limberg said. Plans to address the issue include: increased water pollution task-team activity to crack down on illicit discharges from neighbouring industrial areas; pumping of polluted water out of Erica Road and Theo Marais Canals into the sewer system for treatment, with weekly cleaning of Bayside Canal; clearing of litter from pipes, canals; and outlets and regular clearing of invasive vegetation from Diep River.

Short-term repairs are scheduled at Potsdam over the coming months, which will result in a higher quality treated effluent, Limberg added.

Outa legal project manager Andrea Korff said that while it commended the City’s endeavour, it had not seen an official action plan.

“These plans are some of the same promises the City has been making for a number of years and yet no real change has taken place.

“There is no commitment from the City to be transparent (and) their action plan fails to mention clear time-lines, the persons that will be responsible for the actions, or any real implementation strategy,” Korff said.

“A bigger plant (at Potsdam) won’t help if it does not run properly.”

