Outcry after another death in police custody

Cape Town - The family of a woman found hanged in the Heidelberg police station’s holding cells on Monday say they suspect foul play. The body of Shevon September, 30, was discovered by police at about 5am after she had been arrested on Sunday evening. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) had taken over investigations. “We can confirm that a 30-year-old lady was found dead in her holding cell at Heidelberg earlier (yesterday) morning. The matter is being probed by Ipid,” said Pojie. Ipid did not responded to enquiries by deadline.

A relative of September, Suzette Davids, said they were in disbelief when they got the news at about 8am.

“Police arrested her because she was drunk in public. She was not being a nuisance but they arrested her anyway.

“Witnesses who saw when she was arrested said police threw her into the back of the van and sped off with her. We got the news after 8am that she was found hanging in the police cells,” said Davids.

She said the family did not believe she committed suicide.

“We were not allowed to see her body at all after being notified and were told to wait until Ipid arrived before we could view her. Something is not right with the way my sister-in-law died. She loved her two children too much and would not have taken her own life.

Controversy has continued to surround the Heidelberg police station following two other recent incidents where Henry Oktober died as a result of an alleged police brutality assault and an alleged suicide where Jan Esau was found hanged in a police holding cell.

Ipid confirmed that it had concluded its investigation into a culpable homicide case where nursing student Nicolin Davids was killed after allegedly being driven over by a police vehicle.

Ipid’s investigation was concluded and found that a private vehicle was operated or driven at the same scene where Davids was killed.

The incidents sparked intervention action by Ipid on October 8 following complaints of “policing challenges and unhappiness by the community”.

Ward councillor Jan Gelderbloem said the recent incident was shocking and sounded alarm bells.

“Drastic action and intervention is needed because the community is now anxious that more such incidents will occur. It’s a major concern if innocent people are dying in police custody,” said Gelderbloem.

Cape Times