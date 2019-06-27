Riebeek-Kasteel is one of the oldest towns in South Africa, situated 80km north-east of Cape Town in the Riebeek Valley together with its sister town, Riebeek West. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A housing development in Riebeek West reeks of an apartheid spatial plan that seeks to keep people of colour out of the town's business centre, according to Swartland Municipality's ANC chief whip, Desmond Philander. A piece of land locals say was previously a landfill has been earmarked for the subsidised housing initiative, which is expected to provide about 200 houses.

Two workers were hospitalised when a wall collapsed on them at the construction site, an accident the Riebeek West Crisis Committee (RWCC) blames on the contractor.

Construction of the houses has since also been brought to a halt over unhappiness with housing allocations.

Philander said the opposition had been fighting in the council.

“This municipality feels it’s okay just to put coloured people in a corner, as long as they’re kept out of the business centre. There’s never been an attempt to address the old apartheid spatial planning and transform the region,” Philander said.

He said the land, identified by the Swartland Municipality, had been a dump site, and the opposition’s efforts to get the environmental impact assessments reports on the rehabilitation had been fruitless.

RWCC chairperson Jan Booysen said residents felt their concerns were not being taken seriously.

“We’ve lived here all our lives; this was a landfill site. The land next to it is where, during the apartheid years, the municipality dumped the human waste collected through the old bucket system.

"The land is not rehabilitated, as when it rains, the land’s unstable and you can still find trash under the soil,” Booysen said. He said the housing development was bordered by a graveyard and a train line.

He said a sports field on the other side was also earmarked for a housing development. Booysen said other prime pieces of land were considered for the housing development, but the municipality had leased them to a farmer.

Swartland Municipality spokesperson Jo-Ann Krieger denied the houses were being built on a dumping site.

“The housing development is done on a portion of the land that was earmarked for development in terms of our Spatial Development Framework. There’s no long-term lease with any farmer,” she said.

Cape Times