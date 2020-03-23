Outrage after another police officer is slain in Cape Town

Cape Town – The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has expressed outrage at the murder of another police officer in the third shooting of a law enforcement official in two weeks. Off-duty Constable Sibusiso Gqadushe, 36, of Makhaza, was attacked by two suspects on Saturday night while standing in front of his house. Last week, traffic officer Walton van Rooyen was on duty when he was shot and killed while trying to apprehend a suspect for a traffic violation. Days earlier, Constable Thobinceba Xhontelo and his friend were shot dead, and a woman wounded in a shooting incident in Bardale, Mfuleni. Xhontelo was stationed at Kuils River SAPS after graduating from the police academy in December.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the Makhaza officer was killed during an alleged robbery.

“Detectives were still on the scene combing the area for clues late last night, after the police official was shot in an argument that appears at this stage to have been a robbery.

“The SAPS member, who worked at the Strand Magistrate’s Court, was off duty when he was attacked in front of his home in Qhela Street, Makhaza,” said Potelwa.

She urged the Khayelitsha community to assist the authorities in identifying and locating the two suspects.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said they were worried that police killings in the province were on the rise.

“The killing of police officers has always been a problem, but in the Western Cape we are once again seeing an increased number.

"But we are hoping to see a change soon with the new commissioner. We are also calling on residents to assist the police so the perpetrators can be arrested. These suspects are a danger to society,” warned Mamabolo.

Provincial police commissioner Yolisa Matakata condemned the killings.

Anyone with information can anonymously call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, SMS Crime Line on 32211 or use the MySAPS app.

Cape Times