Outrage after Presidency’s VIP protection service officers assault civilians

Deputy President Paul Mashatile confirmed on Tuesday that the VIP protection unit members caught on video assaulting civilians on the side of a highway in Joburg, were attached to his protection service. The incident, which has since gone viral and caused outrage among social media users on Monday, was captured by other motorists.

It shows three male civilians being attacked next to a parked vehicle, by more than six VIP protection members, some of whom carried heavy firearms. The VIP members proceeded to flee in their black state vehicles, while one of the alleged victims lay on the ground helplessly, and the other two men got up, dusting themselves off. According to a statement by the Presidency, the incident happened at the weekend.

“Members of the SAPS are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner,” said Mashatile. His spokesperson, Vukani Mde, said Mashatile “despised any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians”. The Presidency appealed to the public to allow the police to investigate the incident and take corrective action.

The statement was issued after national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the police successfully traced the victims of the incident. “The process to obtain their statements continues as part of the probe.