Since the beginning of the year, five spills had been recorded, the city said.
Local Anton Ressel said residents were up in arms after receiving notifications almost monthly to inform them of sewage spills.
“The past two weeks have seen two severe sewage spills into the rivers that feed the Zandvlei nature reserve and estuary, resulting in yet another closure of the bulk of the waterway due to unsafe water conditions. As it stands, we have been informed that the current E coli levels are at staggering levels,” said Ressel.
“Every time we get a notification of yet another spill from the estuary manager, it is signed off: ‘We apologise for the inconvenience'.