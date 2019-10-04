Outrage at two severe raw sewage spills at Zandvlei Nature Reserve









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The Zandvlei Nature Reserve has experienced two raw sewage spills in the past two weeks, leaving residents who use the water body for recreational purposes outraged. Since the beginning of the year, five spills had been recorded, the city said. Local Anton Ressel said residents were up in arms after receiving notifications almost monthly to inform them of sewage spills. “The past two weeks have seen two severe sewage spills into the rivers that feed the Zandvlei nature reserve and estuary, resulting in yet another closure of the bulk of the waterway due to unsafe water conditions. As it stands, we have been informed that the current E coli levels are at staggering levels,” said Ressel. “Every time we get a notification of yet another spill from the estuary manager, it is signed off: ‘We apologise for the inconvenience'.

“Millions of litres of raw sewage flowing into a sensitive, priceless nature reserve is a catastrophe,” he added.

“It is not acceptable and it is no longer something that can be swept under the carpet. I speak for a small but passionate group of residents, anglers and conservationists who have had enough,” said Ressel.

Mayco member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt confirmed that two sewage spills were recorded on September 16 and 25.

“Water quality testing showed results above the national guidelines from the Department of Water Affairs and Forestry for intermediate recreational water use.

“The water quality testing for the sections further south was within the acceptable thresholds for intermediate contact recreational use.

“Recreational use within the northern sections of the Zandvlei water body was therefore restricted as a precautionary approach to safeguard human and domestic animal health,” Nieuwoudt said.

A notice was sent to residents on September 27 to temporarily avoid the northern sections of the water body until further testing, she said.

Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said the sewage overflow was due to residents misusing the sewage system.

“Note that a risk of overflows will always be present as long as residents misuse the sewerage system. In terms of the Wastewater and Industrial Effluent By-law, no person may discharge substances into a municipal sewer that will interfere with the free flow of sewage,” said Limberg.

There were current infrastructure upgrades under way at the Retreat pump station, as well as the rehabilitation of the 1 050mm gravity sewer, which would assist in reducing the number of sewer overflows, she added.

